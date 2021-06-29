Christina Aguilera Pens Passionate Defense Of Britney Spears

Some might say Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears walked so Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato could run. Much like the latter pair, Aguilera and Spears were thick as thieves while starring in their early teens on a Disney show ("The Mickey Mouse Club"). Also, like the latter, the years saw diverging career paths that also distanced the two singing-dancing dynamos personally. But for Aguilera and Spears, the rivalry never was (or seemed, at least) personal.

In 2018, Aguilera herself spoke to Cosmopolitan about the rivalry narrative cooked up by the media between the two "pop princesses." Aguilera admitted, "It's hard to hear yourself being called names. I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It's like, if I'm going to be demure and innocent, that's okay. But if I'm going to just be myself, I'm trouble."

Now, three years later, Aguilera had more to say about her fellow ex-Mousketeer — keep on reading for how the singer reacted to news of Spears' conservatorship battle.