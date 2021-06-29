Why Khloe Kardashian's Friends Are Reportedly Worried For Her After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloé Kardashian is once again going through the motions after yet another split with Tristan Thompson. The former couple — who share daughter, True — called it quits once again in June, just one day after Khloé gushed about Thompson on the second part of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, which aired on June 20.

"I can't worry too much about everything else. I know the growth and all the work that he's done," Khloé told host Andy Cohen after he asked if she felt she could trust Thompson following multiple cheating allegations (per Hollywood Life). "I know the help he's got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me," she continued. "You can ask everyone. It really wasn't an easy thing for him, but I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't serious."

Sadly though, it seemed her words were in vain, as June 21 saw the news broke that Khloé and Thompson had split again. An E! News source claimed the two had supposedly "been working through the cheating rumors" but "Khloé told [Thompson] he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired." Khloé is also reported to have "felt too betrayed by him" and was supposedly "done and says she will not go back."

So why are Khloé's friends said to be worried about her? Scroll on for the details.