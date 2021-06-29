What's Going On With Wendy Williams And Ray J?

After divorcing her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams moved onto someone new ... although things didn't last too long. In May, the TV and radio personality called things off with her boo Mike Esterman.

According to Esterman, his work schedule got in the way. "She deserves to be with someone who may have more time," he told Page Six on May 10. "I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas." He continued, "I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process. I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh."

Now, almost two months after splitting from Esterman, fans think Williams may have found solace in someone truly expected: Ray J. Scroll on to find out more.