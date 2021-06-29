The Tragic Death Of Ray MacDonnell

Ray MacDonnell, known for playing Dr. Joe Martin on the ABC soap "All My Children," has died. He was 93 at the time of his death, according to the New York Post. He died of "natural causes" in his Chappaqua, N.Y. home and his daughter confirmed to Michael Fairman TV that close friends and family will attend a "private memorial." MacDonnell is survived by his wife and three children, per the Post.

Fan tributes poured in after Michael Fairman reported MacDonnell's death on Twitter. One fan wrote, "Patriarch of All my children. Rip Ray MacDonnell." Another added, "Such sad news...truly one of the greatest and a sad day for all soap fans." Yet another fan wrote, "May he Rest In Peace. He always made his character so human."

Before he became a household name on daytime TV, MacDonnell went to Amherst College in Massachusetts and London's Royal Academy as a Fulbright scholar. It's clear MacDonnell left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry — keep reading for more details on his illustrious career.