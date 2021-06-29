How Lifetime's "Doomsday Mom" Tells The True Story Of Lori Vallow

The story of demon cultists Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell is one of those twisted, tragic tales Lifetime has been sourcing for their intense, ripped-from-the-headlines movie slate. "Doomsday Mom" is based on this zealous couple's strange and murderous exploits before and after the 2019 disappearance of Lori's two children, JJ and Tylee.

A lot went on before these kids vanished. Vallow had been married four times by 2018 when she met LDS-inspired end-times author Chad Daybell whose fictional novels about a demon apocalypse Lori took quite literally. Both were already wed at the time, but soon after their affair began, everyone in their way would be dead. Lori's brother would shoot her fourth husband to death — and he too would later be found dead. Chad Daybell's seemingly healthy wife would die suddenly as well. No autopsy was performed and Chad collected handsomely on her life insurance.

Meanwhile, the only people really looking for the missing children were JJ's grandparents, who posted a $20,000 reward. In the film, the grandparents are played by Patrick Duffy of "Dallas" fame and Linda Purl, known best for her roles on "The Office" and "Happy Days." In real life, Duffy and Purl are a couple too, getting together during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020. They sat down with Nicki Swift to talk about the great pains they took to make this terrifying story true to the facts.