Are SZA And Summer Walker Working Together?
It looks like SZA and Summer Walker may blessing fans with a collab soon ... if their social media activity is anything to go by.
The weekend of June 27 saw celebrities flocking to the Los Angeles, Calif. Microsoft Theatre for the BET Awards, including SZA, and Walker. For the occasion, SZA wore a custom-made Vivienne Westwood white gown, paired with a diamond choker necklace and white heels, per BET. Meanwhile, Walker opted for a see-through baby blue dress by Sergio DV Robinson, per Page Six. They both stunned! This year, SZA took home the BET HER Award thanks to her undeniable hit "Good Days," winning against Alicia Keys, Brandy, Bri Steves, Chloe X Halle, and Ciara. Though Walker didn't win an award this time, she was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, along with H.E.R., Beyoncé, SZA, Jazmine Sullivan, and Jhené Aiko (per CNN).
After the BET Awards weekend wrapped up, SZA and Walker linked up once again, causing fans to think the two may be working on something special. Read on for what's going down.
SZA and Summer Walker hung out at the studio
On June 29, Summer Walker took to Instagram to share a picture with SZA. In the photo, the singers can be seen holding their hands against a wall to flaunt their backsides. Despite the sexy pose, however, fans also noticed something else — the picture featured the pair ... in a recording studio. And so, the internet is now convinced that SZA and Walker are working on a collab, especially since the latter's album is rumored to be dropping sometime this year. "Not me stalking u til this went up," SZA commented on the photo, cementing the good vibes of the post. Erykah Badu also chimed in with some fire emojis for good measure.
"SZA & Summer Walker coming with the song of the summer i fear," one fan wrote on Twitter. "a sza and summer walker collab album would be crazy," someone else admitted. "Man this song bout to be f****n bananas!!!" another fan wrote under Walker's comments. Some people are even speculating that Omarion could be featuring on Walker's new album, as the two were also in the studio that same day. "Summer Walker's next project is going to be a hit if these are some of the features," another fan tweeted.
We can't wait to hear it!