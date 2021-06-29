Are SZA And Summer Walker Working Together?

It looks like SZA and Summer Walker may blessing fans with a collab soon ... if their social media activity is anything to go by.

The weekend of June 27 saw celebrities flocking to the Los Angeles, Calif. Microsoft Theatre for the BET Awards, including SZA, and Walker. For the occasion, SZA wore a custom-made Vivienne Westwood white gown, paired with a diamond choker necklace and white heels, per BET. Meanwhile, Walker opted for a see-through baby blue dress by Sergio DV Robinson, per Page Six. They both stunned! This year, SZA took home the BET HER Award thanks to her undeniable hit "Good Days," winning against Alicia Keys, Brandy, Bri Steves, Chloe X Halle, and Ciara. Though Walker didn't win an award this time, she was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, along with H.E.R., Beyoncé, SZA, Jazmine Sullivan, and Jhené Aiko (per CNN).

After the BET Awards weekend wrapped up, SZA and Walker linked up once again, causing fans to think the two may be working on something special. Read on for what's going down.