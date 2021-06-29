The Real Reason Counting On Got Canceled

"Counting On," an installment in the Duggar family's famous franchise, has been canceled after 11 seasons. TLC confirmed the news in a June 29 statement to Today Parents. The cancellation of the longtime series came in the wake of Josh Duggar's April arrest on charges for allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography, as TMZ reported. "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the network's statement read. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

"Counting On" first premiered in December 2015 and aired more than 90 episodes up until September 2020, featuring the lives of parents Jim Bob and Michele Duggar and their 19 children. As diehard Duggar fans know, "Counting On" was a spinoff from "19 Kids and Counting," which originally premiered in 2008 but was canceled after seven seasons in 2015, as Us Weekly reported.

Following the announcement, another "Counting On" star, Jinger Duggar, took to Instagram to react to the news. "We are grateful to TLC for giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," she penned in her statement. "It has been a remarkable journey that has opened many doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible." She continued, "We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew 'Counting On' and are excited for the next chapter in our lives."

So what else contributed to the cancellation? We explore the potential possibilities below.