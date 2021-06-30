The Real Meaning Behind Luke Hemmings' 'Starting Line'

Solo Luke Hemmings is here and he does not disappoint.

The 5 Seconds of Summer frontman just dropped "Starting Line" — his first single as a solo artist — a track filled with yearning exquisitely illustrated in both the lyrics and Hemmings' pleading vocals. The introspective tune, which begins delicately on piano and crescendos on the chorus, puts Hemmings' songwriting front and center as he contemplates his thoughts on fear, identity, and what it is that he is really seeking in life.

"Starting Line" is the opening track on "When Facing The Things We Turn Away From," Hemmings' forthcoming debut. As the singer-songwriter explained on the song's "official visualizer," the record, which is set for release August 13, "grew out of a year of enforced stillness" after COVID-19 restrictions pushed 5SOS' planned 2020 tour into late 2021. As Hemmings began "writing on acoustic guitar and piano upstairs" in his house, the album began to take shape — and what emerged was a profound reflection on his life thus far. As Hemmings explained in the description of the visualizer, "Lyrically and sonically, this album has allowed me to decipher the last 10 years of my life and help me make sense of the person I am today and how I got here."

Dive deeper into the lyrics of "Starting Line" below.