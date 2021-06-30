How Is Lori Loughlin's Marriage Going After Serving Time In Prison?

It was impossible to not be consumed with the college admissions scandal in March 2019. "Full House" alum Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California, according to Us Weekly.

The couple initially maintained their innocence, but pleaded guilty to "fraud charges" in May 2020. Loughlin was reportedly fined $150,000 for her involvement in the scandal, and Giannulli was ordered to pay $250,000 and sentenced to five months in prison, per the outlet. According to Variety, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison in August 2020. She said at the time, "I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters' accomplishments. I wish I could go back and do things differently. I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself."

It seems the scandal tested Loughlin and Giannulli's marriage, but did how are they really doing as a couple? Keep reading for more details.