How Much Is Allen Weisselberg Worth?

If the name Allen Weisselberg sounds familiar, it's probably because you may have heard it in association with former President Donald Trump, and with the alleged tax-related crime that he's purportedly involved in (per The Wall Street Journal).

Weisselberg is an American businessman and has been Trump's close associate, serving as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of his organization for decades. Both the long-time company chief and the Trump Organization as a whole are set to be charged — a first after three years of investigation — for avoiding tax payments "on perks such as cars, apartments, private tuition," and more, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Weisselberg's alleged involvement in the tax evasion scheme highlights the wealth that he may have concentrated during his career as the CFO of the Trump Organization. And this could mean that Weisselberg's net worth would also be significantly high, considering he's known to have received a sizable salary and several perks for his role in the company (via Bloomberg). So what exactly is his net worth? Let's find out more.