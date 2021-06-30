Everything We Know About The Weeknd's New Show On HBO

The Weeknd is adopting yet another new character to convey his art, putting his creative skills to the test in a new series for HBO.

The Grammy-winning artist first unveiled a new persona with his 2020 hit "After Hours," in a look that seemed alarming to some. The singer wore nose bandages and a bloody face in the music video for his No.1 single "Blinding Lights," and even donned the look on stage for "Saturday Night Live." Then in January 2021, The Weeknd took his character a step further with a plastic surgery-like face in the music video for "Save Your Tears." Both of the artist's alter egos are commentary on Hollywood's obsession with plastic surgery, according to the singer.

"I feel confident with where I'm taking this record. There's also a very committed vision and character being portrayed," said The Weeknd in an interview with CR Fashion Book about his "After Hours" album. "And I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen."

Now The Weeknd is headed to HBO to explore a new side fans can't wait to see.