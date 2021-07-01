Meghan Markle Suffers A Loss In Her Family

Meghan Markle gave birth to her daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. According to a press statement on the Archewell website, the little girl weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. at birth, and her parents raved that she was "more than we could have ever imagined." The newborn has already changed the dynamics of her family, as her father recently pointed out. Prince Harry gushed about being a new father-of-two at the WellChild Awards on June 30. The Duke of Sussex, per Goss, shared, "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

The Duchess of Sussex also recently launched her first children's book, "The Bench," per the Evening Standard, just after Lili's birth. She called the book a "love story" and shared, "It's really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person."

Amid all the growth in her personal life and family, however, Meghan's family has just suffered a loss. Keep reading to find out about the person who did "more for her than most have" and how they died, per the Daily Mail.