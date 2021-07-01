Iggy Azalea Speaks Out About Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea worked with Britney Spears back in 2015 when the two entertainers joined forces for the pop hit "Pretty Girls." While you might think that a song featuring these two mega artists was sure to be a success, it actually didn't do as well as the two had hoped, and Azalea spoke out about this in the past. "It's difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and TV performances, etc. Unfortunately, I'm just featured [on the track]. I would have enjoyed performing it a lot. I think it got off to a powerful start, but you need content to compete in 2015," Azalea tweeted to a fan at the time, seeming to place the blame directly on Spears, according to Vulture. The media then cooked up a feud between the two women, which lasted until March 2016, when Azalea said that she and Spears were "cool," according to Billboard.

In the midst of Spears' conservatorship battle, Azalea was called out on social media for not supporting Spears. However, on June 25, she retorted on Twitter writing, "I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater." On June 30, Azalea had even more to say about the case in support of Spears. Keep reading to find out what she posted.