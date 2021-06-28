What's Really Going On With Iggy Azalea And Britney Spears?

It seems like everyone has something to say about the Britney Spears conservatorship controversy. First, a little background, because it's kind of complicated: Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008. Conservatorships are legal arrangements that are usually reserved for very sick or elderly people, who are incapable of managing their finances and assets. In Britney's case, a judge awarded conservatorship to her father, Jamie Spears. At the time, it appeared as though Britney was suffering from a mental illness that would require someone to step in and manage her fortune. However, Britney didn't exhibit any traits typically associated with people who need a conservator, per NPR.

Over the next 13 years, she continued to work — almost non-stop. She released several albums, went on tour, and maintained a lucrative Vegas residency. Fans began to suspect her family was taking advantage of her, and thus, the "Free Britney" movement started, which inspired the New York Times documentary "Framing Britney Spears." In June 2021, Britney had another hearing regarding her conservatorship and finally spoke up.

The pop star made it clear that she did not want to be involved in the conservatorship anymore and that she was certain her family was taking advantage of her. Suddenly celebrities began pouring out of the woodwork to support Britney — everyone from Snooki to her ex Justin Timberlake, per Us Weekly. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea also came to her defense, and fans were not entirely pleased with what she had to say. Here's the deal.