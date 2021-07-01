Tyler Whitman Spills Details On Million Dollar Listing New York — Exclusive Interview

Let's get right into it: You joined the cast during Season 8 and you're back for Season 9. How were you originally cast on "Million Dollar Listing New York"?

Everybody asked me that. It feels like a big blur to me, you know, but it was all very fast. They saw I do a lot of video marketing on Instagram, somebody reached out and asked me if I would be interested in being seen for it, and I said sure. And next thing I knew, they were like, "You're on the show."

Your Instagram presence is — I guess lively and personable would have to be the descriptors that come to mind — so that had to be a selling point for the casting.

Yeah, it was definitely funny when I was like, "This is very fast," and they were like, "Well, we had a lot of material to look at."

So you were a natural, let's put it that way. You and Kirsten Jordan seem to have a great rapport, and that "143 Reade Street" sales competition video was pretty hilarious. How has your professional relationship with KJ been going?

You know what? It's actually been really good. When we first met, there was definitely some tension between us, and I don't really know why because the more I got to know her, the more I was like, "Oh, we're kind of like friendship soulmates," you know? We definitely ... we argue, don't get me wrong, [and] we definitely get on each other's nerves, but I love that woman. And then, when it comes to business, you know, we're both very experienced, but we come from different schools of thought, but we still really respect each other. And so it's great, because she shows me a different perspective on the sale, and I do the same for her. There's a lot of times that we come together, and the power of the two of us thinking through logistics and problems and things that we have to solve as real estate agents has been enlightening, I guess, is probably the [right] word ... It's like opened my mind up to other possibilities, and I think she would say the same.

That leads us to something a little bit different. When you encounter realtor-on-realtor or broker-on-broker drama, what's the best, most effective way that you find to quash that?

Just going straight to the source. Yeah, most drama has to do with the he-said-she-said bulls**t of things, because it's just such a competitive, feisty industry, and people love to talk, and everybody's got opinions — and like, "Why do you use this person and not that person," and "Oh my god, look at this picture they took," and blah blah blah. And so instead of that, I just let people say whatever they need to say. I really learned to just only respond with like, "Oh thank you for the feedback," and then go back to the person that I accept the relationship with and just say, "Hey, do we need to work on this and work on that?" And usually, it's just like an eye roll and [they'll] be like, "No, that person's crazy." And not assuming that everything you hear is true, if you just talk to the person that you know, that's important in the decision.