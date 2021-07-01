How The Sunken Garden At Kensington Palace Was Prepped For Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

On July 1, Prince William and Prince Harry came together to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, who died back in August 1997, that they had commissioned in 2017, according to BBC News. The two brothers appeared at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday afternoon to officially share the statue with the world.

According to Us Weekly, the Sunken Garden was one of Princess Diana's favorite places to spend time. Back in 2017, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, the Sunken Garden went through a sort of temporary renovation, according to Architectural Digest. A new garden was planted featuring all white flowers. "It serves as a nod to Diana's love for white and cream hues, and also complements Diana's fashion exhibit inside the palace, which similarly shows off the beloved royal's penchant for lighter shades," Kensington Palace Head Gardener Sean Harkin told the outlet at the time.

Now that William and Harry have decided to mark Diana's memory in stone, additional changes to the Sunken Garden were made in preparation, according to People magazine. Keep reading to find out what was changed at the Sunken Garden, and how these changes were made with Diana in mind.