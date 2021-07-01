This Picture Of William And Harry At Diana's Statue Unveiling Has Us In Tears

We knew we'd be emotional at the memorial for Princess Diana, especially knowing that Prince William and Prince Harry would be reunited and maybe have a chance to make things right between them. But this photo of the brothers at the statue unveiling has us feeling more feelings than we bargained for.

The rift between William and Harry has only seemed to get wider and wider as of late, and neither of the princes has shown any signs of forgiving or forgetting. Some followers of the royal family hoped that the two would find time to heal and to talk it out after the death of their grandfather, Prince Philip. However, it looked like even after seeing each other at Philip's funeral, the bad blood between them remained bad.

But anyone who pays any attention to the royal family that if there's one thing both princes can agree on, it's their love for their mother, who died nearly 24 years ago. Which is why we're sobbing right now, TBH.