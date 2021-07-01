Body Language Expert Predicts What The Future Holds For William And Harry's Relationship - Exclusive

At the July 1 unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial statue, there were as many, if not more, eyes on Prince William and Prince Harry than the actual sculpture. It's been widely reported that the brothers have been distant recently, and many hoped the reunion would help bring them at least a smidge closer together. This is why we enlisted the help of a pro: Media Trainer and Communication Consultant, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E., 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within," Jess Ponce III, to break down their body language for us.

"While no words were spoken by Prince William or his brother, Harry, their personalities were definitely on display today," Ponce tells Nicki Swift. "While both wore similar solid blue suits, each wore them differently. Harry was more relaxed with an open jacket, light-colored tie, and brown shoes. Whereas William was more formal, both with a buttoned-up jacket and formal black shoes."

Ponce also explained how the brothers' personalities shone in their expressions. "Both brothers were smiling, but there was a lightness to Harry's expressions as they walked toward the memorial. Prince William seemed more measured and solemn." He continued, "The one day king definitely seemed to hold a certain non-verbal cadence in the way he presented himself. Harry was more expressive and playful, even in the way he posed for the camera."

But the most telling picture, according to Ponce, was one of them looking at the statue.