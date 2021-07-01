Who Is Olivia Rodrigo's Rumored Boyfriend, Adam Faze?

Olivia Rodrigo has taken over the radio and media outlets in 2021 due to her Taylor Swift-like songs. The heart-wrenching "Drivers License" bop was literally everyone's go-to breakup song in early January — even if you weren't going through a breakup. Its lyrics were cryptic too and led to a lot of speculation about Rodrigo's personal dating life. Many of Rodrigo's fans believed the song was about her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" costar Joshua Bassett and another Disney star Sabrina Carpenter. The mysterious love triangle has led both Rodrigo and Bassett to speak up about the romance rumors.

In an interview with Billboard, Rodrigo said, "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song." Adding, "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important." As for Bassett, he told GQ, "[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."

Despite all of this romance drama, it appears that the singer has a new flame, and no, his name is not Joshua Bassett. Keep reading to learn more about Rodrigo's rumored new boyfriend.