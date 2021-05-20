This Is How Taylor Swift Influenced Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album

Ever since the January 2021 release of her first single, "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo has been taking the pop music world by storm. The emotional ballad became an instant hit amongst teens and adults alike, and in the months since the song's release, Rodrigo has continued building an even bigger name for herself.

Since "Drivers License" dropped, Rodrigo has also released two other singles — "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U" — both of which have reached immense success, as well. Of course, fans cannot help but find similarities between Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, of whom Rodrigo is admittedly a huge fan. Swift, like Rodrigo, was only a teenager when she reached immense fame and success for her music. Both women have a penchant for writing breakup songs, as well, so it only makes sense that people have compared the two artists.

Now, with Rodrigo set to drop her debut album, "Sour," fans have noticed a big Swift influence in the track list for the album. Keep reading to learn how Swift might be tied to a song on Rodrigo's upcoming release.