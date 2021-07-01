Matt Gaetz Has A Proposal For Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Drama

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz from Florida has teamed up with Ohio's Republican congressman Jim Jordan to look into the abuse that permeates the conservatorship industry. In March, Gaetz and Jordan sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) requesting the House Judiciary Committee hold a hearing to "review and examine the plight of Americans trapped unjustly in conservatorships," per Gaetz's official website.

Gaetz's letter was sent after the New York Times published an explosive report about Britney Spears' allegedly abusive conservatorship. To recap, Britney's father Jamie Spears is reportedly in control of not just her multi-million dollar fortune, but of every move she makes in her day.

In her June 23 address to a Los Angeles court, Britney said (per Vulture), "All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and for my boyfriend to drive me in his fucking car. And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you." Now, Gaetz has reportedly reached out to Britney directly. Keep reading to find out what he said.