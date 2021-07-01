Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Has Something To Say About Jamie Spears

The drama surrounding Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon after Britney made heartbreaking confessions about the legal arrangement during a virtual court appearance on June 23. Amid a wide range of allegations, the star claimed those involved in the conservatorship — including her father, Jamie Spears — should be "in jail" while alleging she'd been forced to have an IUD to prevent her from having another baby and was made to take medication she didn't want (via BBC).

"The control [Jamie] had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%. He loved it," Britney said, claiming she "cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it." The singer also alleged Jamie would "punish" her if she didn't do what he wanted.

Per Page Six, the following week, Jamie placed the blame for Britney's suffering on Jodi Montgomery, who took over the conservatorship in September 2019. "Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of [Britney's] day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters," Jamie claimed in court documents.

Jamie alleged he'd been "cut off" from his daughter for two years and denied he ever attempted to stop Britney's romantic life. He also claimed he was worried Montgomery "does not reflect [Britney's] wishes" and asked for an investigation (per BuzzFeed).

Read on for what Jodi Montgomery is saying in response about Jamie Spears.