Who Does Jamie Spears Blame For Britney Spears' Lack Of Freedom?

Jamie Spears is defending himself against daughter Britney Spears' claims about him having too much control over her life. The patriarch of the Spears family has been under intense criticism after Britney spoke out about her life under conservatorship at a court hearing on June 23. In the bombshell court hearing, Britney outlined how her father would be in charge of her medical treatments and had to approve everything around her under the conservatorship, which he has been in charge of since 2008, per Variety.

"The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his daughter 100,000%," Britney told the judge about her father at the hearing. "He loved it." Britney also told the judge that her father and anyone involved in her conservatorship "should be in jail" for how they have treated her for the past 13 years, and compared her working experience to "sex trafficking."

However, father Jamie has pushed back against his daughter's characterization of him and claims that another person is responsible for Britney's lack of freedom. Find out who that person is below.