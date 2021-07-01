The Real Reason Jinger Duggar Has Trouble Making Friends

Jinger Duggar admits that she has lived a joyous life, but that doesn't mean her famous life is easy all the time. In the July 1 episode of the "Dinner Party with Jeremy Fall" podcast, she opened up about one problem she continues to face that stems from childhood: making friends.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star explained to host Jeremy that she was advised by her parents as a child to be mindful of how she described her experiences on and off camera to her friends because the opportunities she was given growing up are not universal. That, in turn, made Jinger very guarded around her friends. "I remember many times when I thought, 'Okay is this a friend that I can open up to and share stuff with?' ... and that is still something I am working through," she confessed.

Jinger then detailed the stress she feels about making friends as an adult. "They could have pure motives. They wanna be a friend with me because they wanna be a friend, but there's always something in the back of my mind that's like, 'Oh wait, wait, wait, wait, when did you come into my life? ... Why do you wanna know about my life?'" she shared. "And I can be more guarded than maybe I even should be with relationships because of that."

