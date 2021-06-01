The Real Reason Jeremy And Jinger Vuolo Can Go On So Many Dates
It seems like "Counting On" fans are always giving Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo a hard time about documenting their every date. In fact, one Reddit user took to the platform to share a screenshot of Jeremy's Instagram Story depicting yet another intimate outing. "There's something so un-romantic to me about making your significant other stop and look at the camera multiple times, every time you go out for date night so that you can post it to social media ...," they wrote.
However, Jeremy is finally revealing how he and his wife make so much time for each other after Jinger shared a video from their "date night" at Shake Shack via Instagram on May 31. "How do you manage so many date nights??? We have no help and I can't remember the last time we could share some fries," one person commented, to which Jeremy replied, "Great question! It means a lot to us to have time to connect and talk." Keep scrolling for more details about the couple's many dates.
Jinger and Jeremy need time for each other
As busy parents of two, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have fans baffled that they can still carve out time for one another. In fact, they have a newborn at home, daughter Evangeline Jo, whom they welcomed in November 2020, along with their almost 3-year-old little girl, Felicity, who was born in 2018.
Despite the busy lives they lead with their baby ladies, Jeremy said it's vital for their relationship to find time away from their youngins. "We make it a priority to find a babysitter so we can have an hour or so out together," Jeremy wrote in response to their fan's Instagram inquiry about their date nights. Offering some tips on how other couples can do the same, he shared, "Church is a great place to find meaningful relationships and ... babysitters," he wrote with a smirk emoji. After meeting in 2015 and tying the knot just one year later in 2016, per Us Weekly, it sounds like Jinger and Jeremy know exactly what to do to keep their spark alive.