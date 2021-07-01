Inside The Weeknd's 'Dinner Date' With Angelina Jolie

No strong links connect Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, so it is unsurprising that the pair has been attracting public attention after they were spotted together on June 30 in Los Angeles, as Page Six is reporting. The actor and the Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, aren't known to be friends, but there are a few connections between them, particularly on The Weeknd's side.

In 2016, The Weeknd name-dropped Brad Pitt, Jolie's ex, in his hit song "Starboy," a song that was released in September — right around the time Jolie and Pitt announced their contentious divorce, as Bustle reported at the time. "Let a n***a brag Pitt / Legend of the fall took the year like a bandit," The Weeknd sings, a reference to the 1994 film "Legends of the Fall," which starred Pitt. The same album, "Starboy," also includes "Party Monster," that seems to mention Jolie. "Angelina, lips like Angelina," he croons. As we know, Jolie is known for having what TODAY called "the most famous lips in the world."

But given that these are some rather flimsy links, The Weeknd and Jolie's L.A. outing continues to be a puzzle. Was their meeting romantic? Was it business-related? Keep reading to find out what he know so far.