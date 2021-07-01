The Truth About Amber Heard's Baby News

We've heard Amber Heard's name in the news several times in the last few years but for all of the wrong reasons. The actor's relationship with now ex-husband Johnny Depp slipped into a downward spiral after Heard accused Depp of abusing her several times. It was one of the most intense divorces that we've ever seen, complete with drawn-out court battles.

But Heard kept marching forward, going on to score roles in "The Stand," "Justice League," and "Aquaman 2." Not too shabby, right? On the topic of preserving and coming out on top in hard times, the actor shared the following advice with Access Hollywood, "Adapt and survive. The better you are at making the changes internally, the better you have a chance of actually not just surviving but thriving."

Now has more news to celebrate — on July 1, she announced she's a new mom. Keep scrolling to find out more about Heard's baby news that's practically breaking the internet.