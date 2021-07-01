Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Wedding Plans Just Heated Up

It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will finally walk down the aisle! But before we get to the exciting news, let's recap their longtime romance. The two singers and musicians have been dating since 2015 after meeting as coaches on "The Voice." At the time, Shelton had recently split from his wife, Miranda Lambert. One month after Shelton announced his divorce, Stefani split from her husband of 13 years, rocker Gavin Rossdale.

In October 2015, Stefani and Shelton performed Drake's "Hotline Bling" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Their obvious chemistry left the audience wondering if they were more than just co-workers. Cut to 2018, when Shelton proclaimed to Billboard that Stefani changed his life. "Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about and I'm wondering if she feels the same about me," Shelton said. Two years later, Shelton popped the question to the hitmaker.

So when's the wedding? Well, Stefani has already had her bridal shower. And now there are signs the Shelton-Stefani nuptials are happening very soon — keep reading to find out why!