Royal Expert Says Prince William Is 'Furious.' Here's Why

Prince William's relationship with his younger brother Prince Harry has been strained for a couple of years now, and it doesn't appear as though things are going to improve anytime soon. Although the two were able to come together on July 1 for the unveiling of a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace, there is a lot of tension between them that has yet to get resolved. According to Insider, the brothers have been at odds since 2018. Since that time, Harry's decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family and move to the United States has further divided him and William.

Couple that with Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, and his sit-down with Dax Shepard for the May 13 episode of Armchair Expert, and there is even more stress on his relationship with William. The main reason? Harry continues to air out his dirty laundry on a public platform, which is something that upsets William — and the boys' father, Prince Charles. It's no secret that the royal family keeps personal things private, so Harry has sort of gone against the grain lately. And the media continues to report this as the reason for the growing rift between the brothers.

On July 2, a new report with quotes from royal expert Nick Bullen was published by Fox News, and Bullen claims that William is "furious." Keep reading to find out why.