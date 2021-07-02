The Truth About Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick's Rocky Relationship With Her Husband

"Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick's relationship with her husband Chris Larangeira is complicated, to say the least. Their 2019 wedding was a catastrophe, with the ladies of the "Jersey Shore" — Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley — insulting the bride during their speeches, per App. Then, Angelina admitted that she and her husband didn't have sex on their wedding night.

Angelina made a shocking admission on the mid-season finale of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" (via Us Magazine) when she said, "Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either," she said. "Maybe on the redo [wedding night], we'll finally have sex. Probably not but I'm just saying... yeah, it's probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex."

Then, in another interview with Us Magazine, Angelina admitted that the coronavirus pandemic's quarantine wasn't good for her marriage. In fact, it appears that her marriage may be over. Keep reading to learn more about this rollercoaster relationship.