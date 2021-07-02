The Truth About Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick's Rocky Relationship With Her Husband
"Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick's relationship with her husband Chris Larangeira is complicated, to say the least. Their 2019 wedding was a catastrophe, with the ladies of the "Jersey Shore" — Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley — insulting the bride during their speeches, per App. Then, Angelina admitted that she and her husband didn't have sex on their wedding night.
Angelina made a shocking admission on the mid-season finale of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" (via Us Magazine) when she said, "Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have sex, and there was no sex on the real wedding night either," she said. "Maybe on the redo [wedding night], we'll finally have sex. Probably not but I'm just saying... yeah, it's probably not going to happen. It never happens anyway. We never have sex."
Then, in another interview with Us Magazine, Angelina admitted that the coronavirus pandemic's quarantine wasn't good for her marriage. In fact, it appears that her marriage may be over. Keep reading to learn more about this rollercoaster relationship.
Angelina Pivarnick filed for divorce in January 2021
In January, Angelina Pivarnick filed for divorce from her husband, Chris Larangerira, per Us Magazine. It is not clear if she ever served Chris with the papers. In the most recent episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," she said that while her marriage isn't "amazing," they are in a good place and "working on" making things better, via CheatSheet.
Signs that Angelina didn't move the divorce forward after filing include the fact that Chris accompanied her to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May. After the event, he shared a picture of them on Instagram and captioned it, "Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all."
As for Angelina, in June she shared a photo of the couple to her Instagram Story to wish him a happy birthday. Otherwise, the last photo of Chris on her Instagram is a group shot from more than a year ago. You could say there's trouble in paradise, but their relationship doesn't ever seem to have been paradise.