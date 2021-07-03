The Real Reason Princess Anne Has Distanced Herself From Prince Harry
Princess Anne didn't want much to do with her nephew Prince Harry when he was in the UK for Prince Philip's funeral back in April. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Anne was rather cold toward Harry. "There is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan [Markle] said on Oprah," a source told the outlet. In an interview that aired on March 7, Harry and Meghan shared some concerning information with Oprah Winfrey — and with the world — about what they experienced while living under the monarchy's rule. Many of these details were considered private to the royal family, and Harry and Meghan's choice to share them with the public has caused quite a bit of tension.
And while Anne may have been polite at her father's funeral when she needed to be, the Daily Mail's source explained that the royal family was "still very upset" at the time, and that they put on a "united front for the queen," despite feeling as though Harry "behaved appallingly." It seems clear that Anne has distanced herself from the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan, and a royal expert has revealed the real reason why that is. Keep reading to find out more.
Princess Anne may be taking a page from Prince Philip's book when it comes to Prince Harry
In speaking with Express, royal expert Ingrid Seward explained that Princess Anne more than likely does not want to "get involved" with the family drama that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stirred up. "Anne has no need to get involved in the Harry and Meghan drama at all. Remember she is her father's daughter and he frequently chooses to distance himself from issues he didn't consider his business," Seward told the outlet. She went on to say that Anne appears to be taking a page out of Prince Philip's book, as he would often "[distance] himself from issues he didn't consider his business."
After Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, it was Anne who stepped up, and will likely take on some of the roles previously held by her nephew. According to Royal Central, she is slated to become the first female Captain-General of the Royal Marines, a position previously held by Harry. In addition, Nottinghamshire Live reports that Anne will likely also fill in to take over some responsibilities that belonged to her father, Philip. She seems focused on her role as a senior member of the royal family, and really is doing her best to stay out of the other things that are going on.