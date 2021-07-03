Who Inspired Raven-Symone To Lose Nearly 30 Pounds?
Actor Raven-Symoné dropped some serious weight, and the inspiration behind her fitness journey is pretty sweet. The star previously opened up to "Good Morning America" in June 2021 about how she lost about 30 pounds due to some major changes to her diet. "I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster," said Symoné. "I make sure I have a minimum of [a] 14-hour fast between dinner and ... breakfast." Instead, the Disney star fills her body with water, electrolytes, and bone broth.
"I don't try to speak for anybody else," said the former "The View" co-host, acknowledging that diets are not one-size-fits-all. "I'm not over here trying to be a little twig ... [I just want to] make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age."
The 35-year-old star has been working in Hollywood since she was 3, when she starred as Olivia Kendall on "The Cosby Show." But, after three decades of working, the star is ready to take on a diet regimen that works for her and is inspired by her wife!
Raven-Symoné received 'horrendous' medical test results
In an interview with E! News, Raven-Symoné revealed it was her wife Miranda Maday that inspired her to lose 30 pounds. The couple married in June 2020, and since then, the "That's So Raven" star has realized she wants to hold off on the "'til death due us part" aspect of marriage for as long as possible.
"This was because we want to have a life together," said Symoné. "[Miranda] doesn't want to take me to an early grave and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible." The actor revealed in the interview that, after receiving some "horrendous" results on a medical exam, she felt it was time to change her lifestyle.
"Every time I lost weight in the past, it was about size," the actor previously told "Good Morning America" in June. "I've been a part of the Hollywood industry machine and I didn't understand why every time I dieted I would gain weight later." This time around, the "Raven's Home" star has her wife by her side to help her take on weight loss as a means for improved health rather than looks.