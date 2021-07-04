Did Britney Spears Really Call 911 Over Her Conservatorship?
Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, according to The New York Times. At the time, Britney was struggling in her personal life after having two babies and going through a divorce. The pop star's father, Jamie Spears, seemed like the perfect person to step in and manage both his daughter's personal and professional affairs, and a judge approved the decision to make him the conservator over his daughter's personal life and her estate. This meant that anything Britney wanted to do, her dad would need to approve — and anything she wanted to spend money on? Well, he had a say in that, too. Jamie also had full control over who took care of Britney, including housekeepers and doctors.
Fast forward more than a decade, and Britney is still living her life under a conservatorship — and she's ready for it to end. On June 23, she made a virtual appearance in court by her own request. Before calling in to speak with Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny, however, Britney may have done something else in regard to her conservatorship, something that was reported by journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino in a piece for The New Yorker. Read on to find out more.
Britney Spears told police that she was a 'victim of conservatorship abuse'
Britney Spears called 911 the night before her court appearance, according to The New Yorker. "On the eve of the hearing, according both to a person close to Spears and to law enforcement in Ventura County, California, where she lives, Spears called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse," the expose reads. Journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino say that Britney's call was "sealed" because of the ongoing conservatorship case. It is unknown why Britney chose June 22 as the day to call 911, but it sounds like she may have been worried about something — or, perhaps, she just wanted to get something about the abuse she's endured on record.
It's possible that no one will ever know what else Britney said when she called 911, but if and when her conservatorship case gets resolved, it's possible that the call could become available to the public. According to The New Yorker, "emergency calls in California are generally accessible to the public."
During Britney's statement about her conservatorship, she told Judge Brenda Penny that her conservators would often "punish" her."Ma'am, my dad, and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management, who played a huge role in punishing me when I said 'no' — ma'am, they should be in jail," Spears said (via CNN).