What Really Happened Between Prince Charles And Barbra Streisand?

Throughout the years, there have been countless Hollywood couples who started dating that no one excepted, such as Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz, and Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez (via Glamour). Could you imagine if Prince Charles and Barbra Streisand were on that list? According to a new report, the Prince of Wales and the showbiz icon could have become a pair, as Charles had the hots for her back in the day.

That was not the case, obviously, as they created separate lives with their own partners. Streisand wed her first husband, Elliott Gould, in 1963, and they welcomed their only child together, Jason Gould, in 1966. However, the "Funny Girl" star and the "Friends" actor called it quits in 1971. Streisand later walked down the aisle with her second spouse, James Brolin, in 1998, and they have been together ever since.

Charles, on the other hand, said "I do" to his first wife, Princess Diana, in 1981. The royal pair became the parents of their two kids — Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984 — but they separated in 1992 and their divorce was finalized in 1996 (via Biography). Tragically, Diana died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris, France, in August 1997, but he later found love with his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, to whom he has been married since 2005. Despite their romances, Charles and Streisand shared a flirtatious relationship over the years. For more on what really happened between them, keep scrolling.