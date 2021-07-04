What Really Happened Between Prince Charles And Barbra Streisand?
Throughout the years, there have been countless Hollywood couples who started dating that no one excepted, such as Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz, and Kate Hudson and Alex Rodriguez (via Glamour). Could you imagine if Prince Charles and Barbra Streisand were on that list? According to a new report, the Prince of Wales and the showbiz icon could have become a pair, as Charles had the hots for her back in the day.
That was not the case, obviously, as they created separate lives with their own partners. Streisand wed her first husband, Elliott Gould, in 1963, and they welcomed their only child together, Jason Gould, in 1966. However, the "Funny Girl" star and the "Friends" actor called it quits in 1971. Streisand later walked down the aisle with her second spouse, James Brolin, in 1998, and they have been together ever since.
Charles, on the other hand, said "I do" to his first wife, Princess Diana, in 1981. The royal pair became the parents of their two kids — Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984 — but they separated in 1992 and their divorce was finalized in 1996 (via Biography). Tragically, Diana died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris, France, in August 1997, but he later found love with his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, to whom he has been married since 2005. Despite their romances, Charles and Streisand shared a flirtatious relationship over the years. For more on what really happened between them, keep scrolling.
Prince Charles says he's a 'great admirer' of Barbra Streisand
It was nearly impossible to not be a fan of Barbra Streisand as she cemented her status in Hollywood as both an acting and musical icon in the '60s and '70s, but Prince Charles had a particular admiration for the Oscar winner. In a new report from the U.K.'s The Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales recalled being blown away by Streisand's "dazzling" talent and said the two have shared some "special memories" over the years.
"I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand," the U.K. native said. "Back in 1974, when I was serving in the Royal Navy ... as a young lieutenant in the frigate HMS Jupiter, we called into the United States navy's base in San Diego, California ... when I heard that she was currently making the film ['Funny Lady,' a sequel to 'Funny Girl'] in the Warner Brothers Studios ... I was lucky enough to visit the set and to meet her there."
Totally captivated by the singer's abilities, Charles invited her to perform at a 1994 gala in aid of the Prince's Trust charity. As Page Six reported, the two became close, with Streisand reportedly visiting him at his home in Gloucestershire in 1995. Though nothing ever came of their friendship, Streisand ackownledged the undeniable connection, once saying in 2019: "If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first Jewish princess." Can you imagine?!