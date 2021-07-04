Why Iggy Azalea's Music Video For 'I Am The Stripclub' Is Causing Such A Stir

Iggy Azalea is one to push the boundaries, as she's done many times in the past with her vibrant makeup, unique hairdos, and eclectic style. Ever since she released her debut music video, "Fancy," in 2014, the Australian-born rapper has continued to take her fashion to new heights. However, her risqué choices have landed her in hot water many times in the past.

Azalea has been a topic of conversation in recent days since she released her new music video for "I Am The Stripclub." The musician announced the video for her new song on social media, and days later, it dropped on YouTube on Friday, July 2. Azalea celebrated the release by sharing a snippet of the scandalous video. "'I Am The Stripclub' is out now, please support me buy [sic] purchasing it on iTunes, streaming on Spotify etc & of course by watching its amazing a** video on YouTube! This song is really special to me – Seriously!" she gushed on Instagram.

At first, fans praised Azalea for the cinematic experience by filling her comments section with sweet messages. "I gon stream it like crazy bye y'all," one user joked, as another commented, "The queen is back. We love you Iggs!" However, it wasn't long before Azalea started trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. To find out why "I Am The Stripclub" is causing such a stir, keep reading.