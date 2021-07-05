Ariana Biermann Reveals What Kind Of Work She's Had Done

Ariana Biermann is getting candid about plastic surgery and revealing exactly what she's had done to alter her appearance. The reality star has grown up in front of fans' eyes over the years, ever since she first appeared alongside her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and sister, Brielle Biermann, on the first season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" way back in 2008.

As the trio's family grew bigger when Kim married football player Kroy Biermann in 2011, the gang graduated to their own spinoff, "Don't Be Tardy," which began airing on Bravo in 2012. "Don't Be Tardy" ran for eight seasons until the network pulled the plug in May.

With so many years spent in the public eye, it's no surprise Ariana looks a little different than she did when fans first got to know her as a little kid. Her dramatic transformation has led to much speculation amongst gossip blogs and fans, as well as years of being plagued by plastic surgery rumors. No more so than on social media, where Ariana is more than happy to share the odd glamorous selfie or two.

But what has Ariana really had done to her body? Well, she's opening up about fillers and going under the knife. Keep on scrolling for Ariana's plastic surgery confessions.