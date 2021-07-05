Marlon Wayans Reveals Which Celebrities Inspired 'White Chicks'

"White Chicks" is arguably one of the Wayans Brothers' most popular comedies. In the 2004 film, Marlon and Shawn Wayans portray two FBI agents (Marcus and Kevin) who are on an undercover mission, using whiteface to dress up as two socialite sisters, Tiffany and Brittany.

Almost 20 years later, the movie is so popular that people have been asking the Wayans brothers to release a "White Chicks" sequel. In 2019, Terry Crews (who appeared in the movie as pro-athlete Latrell Spencer) kinda confirmed that the sequel was happening. "I actually got with Shawn [Wayans]," he told "Watch What Happens Live" in June 2019 (via People). "And he was like, 'Man, we're doing it. We're getting it going.'"

According to Marlon, however, Crews wasn't being truthful. "Terry's lying," he told the same Bravo show in October 2020. "But I ain't going to say that to him because he's too buff and I don't want to get beat up," he joked. Still, he didn't necessarily rule out a "White Chicks" sequel entirely. "I'll let you guys know when it happens, happens," he said. "But we're moving slowly toward it... I like doing movies where I'm a Black man. It's a lot less makeup." Though he has not reveals when (or if) the sequel will be arriving, Marlon has finally shared which "white chicks" inspired the hilarious movie. Find out more below.