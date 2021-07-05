Prince Charles Is Doing This To Not Upset Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles is preparing to become king, which will happen after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, dies. Following the death of his father, Prince Philip, The Sun reported that Charles would be stepping up to fill in for his dad, taking on more responsibilities, and taking over as the royal family's patriarch. "It is a clear signal that the Queen does not want the crown to skip a generation and that Prince Charles will start ­taking on an even bigger role in royal life. There will be a visible show of support for the Queen from senior members of the family at future events, and the opening of Parliament is no exception," a source told the outlet back in April.

As Charles looks toward the future, there have been reports that he wants to "slim down the monarchy." According to the Independent, Charles is reportedly thinking about "cutting the number of official senior royals" after his mother dies. And, as expected, Charles will more than likely change a few things once he is crowned king. However, there is one thing in particular that the Prince of Wales is said to be doing now as to not upset his mother. Keep reading to learn more.