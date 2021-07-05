The Sweet Fourth Of July Gift Will Smith Gave New Orleans
Will Smith may have saved "Independence Day" ... again!
Over the Fourth of July weekend, the actor, TikTok star, and "Red Table Talk" frequenter remained in New Orleans to film his new movie, "Emancipation," per The Hollywood Reporter. The thriller stars Smith as a "slave, Peter, who escaped a Louisiana plantation," and was originally scheduled to be filmed in Georgia, but after the state passed laws targeting voting rights (which many saw as voter suppression), Smith and director Antoine Fuqua moved the production. "We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access," read a joint statement by Smith and Fuqua, according to Deadline.
"Emancipation" was bought by Apple for a whopping $120 million, per Deadline, putting a sting on Georgia's movie industry. Meanwhile, it seems as if luck was on the side of New Orleans in another light, as the presence of the A-list actor brought with it a pretty sweet gift for the Fourth of July. Read on to see how Will Smith helped NOLA!
Will Smith provided fireworks for New Orleans
Casual fans of Will Smith probably know the actor for his long resume of smash-hit movies and iconic starring role on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but online, fans know the real Smith; a the kind, adventurous star who is always posting hilarious content. For his more than 54 million-plus followers on Instagram and 57 million on TikTok, Smith's antics and positive attitude make him an easy follow, but the actor's latest gift went beyond social media.
According to TMZ, Smith and his company, Westbrook, gifted the city of New Orleans, La. with $100,000 to save their annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The actor stepped in after hearing how the city was unable to find the funds for the show, per The Hollywood Reporter, and would have had to cancel their fireworks. New Orleans hadn't held such an event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wasn't planning one this year.
"A fireworks display produced by 'Go 4th on the River' will take place in New Orleans along the Mississippi Riverfront at 9pm Sunday, July 4, 2021. The gift of city fireworks was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith, along with his company Westbrook," tweeted the Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell. "Not all heroes wear capes," one user replied. "Thanks Will!" wrote another.
Just one more reason to love him!