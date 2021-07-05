The Sweet Fourth Of July Gift Will Smith Gave New Orleans

Casual fans of Will Smith probably know the actor for his long resume of smash-hit movies and iconic starring role on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but online, fans know the real Smith; a the kind, adventurous star who is always posting hilarious content. For his more than 54 million-plus followers on Instagram and 57 million on TikTok, Smith's antics and positive attitude make him an easy follow, but the actor's latest gift went beyond social media.

According to TMZ, Smith and his company, Westbrook, gifted the city of New Orleans, La. with $100,000 to save their annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The actor stepped in after hearing how the city was unable to find the funds for the show, per The Hollywood Reporter, and would have had to cancel their fireworks. New Orleans hadn't held such an event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wasn't planning one this year.

"A fireworks display produced by 'Go 4th on the River' will take place in New Orleans along the Mississippi Riverfront at 9pm Sunday, July 4, 2021. The gift of city fireworks was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith, along with his company Westbrook," tweeted the Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell. "Not all heroes wear capes," one user replied. "Thanks Will!" wrote another.

Just one more reason to love him!