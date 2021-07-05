Miley Cyrus' New Look Is A Causing A Stir

When it comes to serving an ever-revolving door of dialogue-starting new lewks, few pop stars come close to Miley Cyrus. Whether she was freeing the nip in an Instagram selfie (via Cosmpolitan) — in violation of Instagram's community guidelines, no less — or twerking in a Care Bear-themed onesie (followed by a nude latex one) in that performance at the 2013 VMAs, Cyrus marches to her own stylistic drum (as she generally does in life). "Fashion to me is kind of flipping yourself inside out," Cyrus told Vogue in June. "It's like wearing your heart, wearing your guts, wearing your values, wearing your identity, wearing your pain, wearing your joy. There's something kind of childlike [about it]... You don't think about what someone will think of you or what they'll judge."

Cyrus did admit in March 2020 to the rare occurrence in which judgment over her fashion choices got inside her head. On her Instagram Live series "Bright Minded: Live with Miley," the singer spoke about the meme mocking her 2013 VMAs fashions that led her to change the way she dressed for a while. "I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years," Cyrus said (per People). As evidenced by her 2015 Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Cyrus returned to dressing however she wanted. And, on July 4, her new look had people talking once again...