Why Did Gordon Ramsay Pay For A Couple's Wedding?

Gordon Ramsay's upcoming new show, "Future Food Stars," has already started taping. In April, BBC announced Ramsay's new competition show, which revolves around 12 entrepreneurs with hopes to launch successful restaurants.

"The Beeb will start filming in the summer," a source told The Sun in April. "It was meant to get under way last year but was cancelled due to the pandemic." They continued, "Now the hospitality industry is getting back on its feet after ­taking such a battering, there's a real sense of hope and opportunity out there, which is what this prime-time show is all about."

Gordon's "Future Food Stars" will also go by the acronym "FFS," which is reportedly meant to pay homage to the popular chef's iconic show "F Word" (although some fans think it really means "For F*** Sake"). Though the new show's airdate is still unknown, taping has recently caused Ramsay and his team to pay for a whole wedding party. Find out more below.