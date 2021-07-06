Did Adam Levine Go To Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding?

The moment everyone had been waiting for finally happened on July 3. Yes. After five years of dating, Gwen Stefani and country singer Blake Shelton tied the knot and are officially husband and wife.

According to Billboard, the pair first met in 2014 while both working on NBC's "The Voice." After Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani called it quits with Gavin Rossdale in 2015, they formed a relationship later that year in November 2015. The high-profile duo got engaged in October 2020 and had left fans wondering when they would be exchanging vows.

As previously reported by Page Six, the happy couple got hitched at an intimate ceremony that took place at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Shelton specifically built a chapel at his home because he had every intention of walking down the aisle with the music star and it seems their big day was incredibly beautiful. As noted by Page Six, the venue was decorated with flowers and looked like a dream venue.

Over the years, Shelton and Stefani have developed friendships with a number of famous faces. One person they mutually share as a friend is former "The Voice" coach Adam Levine. Did the Maroon 5 frontman attend their wedding? Keep reading to find out.