Sandra Lee Has Something To Say About Her Weight Loss

Andrew Cuomo's ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee seems to be celebrating life at 55. The celebrity chef took to Instagram to post an update about her weight-loss journey and also offered a few words of encouragement to her fans. At the beginning of the year, Lee shared that she was changing her lifestyle. In her social media post, she revealed that she had gained 30 pounds in 2020. She went in all-guns-blazing and decided to start her new diet regimen on Christmas day. By January 4, she divulged that she had already lost 10 pounds.

In May, Lee posted another update about how far she had come with her weight-loss goals. She revealed, "Getting there— 17 pounds down and being healthy is number one—-my best fit weight is another 10 to go!" At that stage, she was more than halfway towards her goal weight. Lee also shared that she was doing some "intermediate fasting and 10k/20k steps a day" to help reach her target. Lee was keeping her New Year's resolution and also holding herself accountable by posting updates on her social media pages.

Now, Sandra Lee has more news about her journey. Keep scrolling to find out about her progress.