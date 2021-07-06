Inside H.E.R.'s New Job With The Obamas

R&B artist H.E.R. is starting a new project and this time ... it's with the Obamas! The Grammy-winning artist is set to join the former first family's new Netflix series, "We The People," and we the website have the inside scoop.

According to Billboard, the ten-part series aims to teach kids civics through three-minute music videos. Topics on the show include the Bill of Rights, social justice, immigration, and more — reminiscent of the popular children's series "Schoolhouse Rock!" from the 1980s (remember "I'm Just a Bill"?). The animated Netflix series was created by Chris Nee and produced by former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, and is expected to include some A-list stars like Janelle Monae, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Bebe Rexha (via TMZ). It premiered on July 4.

"It was the president who said, 'Let's age this up,'" said creator Chris Nee of Obama (via USA Today). "The age group that really needs it is 14 to 18. It's people who are seeing the world, starting to understand there is this process out there by which we govern. And yet they're inheriting what feels a little like a mess right now but aren't necessarily able to vote. So, how do we keep them engaged until that point?"

The answer to keeping viewers engaged? Throw in some of music's biggest stars. Read on for how H.E.R. feels about the project!