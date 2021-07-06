Why Robert Downey Jr.'s Social Media Is Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

Seems like the Avengers might not be assembling anytime soon. Fans of the Marvel Universe took notice that things might not be on good terms amongst the stars of the Avengers series after some strange activity on Robert Downey Jr.'s social media signaled another "Civil War."

The actor famously held the role of Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before his character (spoiler alert) died in the last movie, "Avengers: Endgame" after the entire Cinematic Universe joined forces against Thanos. The death shocked fans who wondered if they'd ever see Iron Man again. "Now that I'm middle-aged, to be honest, you start looking at the back nine and you go, 'Oh, this is part of the journey is you — is that things end.' You know, everyone is going somewhere," Downey said on "The TODAY Show" in January 2020 when asked how he's coping with the end of his beloved character.

Over a year later, it seems, whether fans like it or not, Robert Downey Jr. is moving on from his days as the American superhero billionaire, and he isn't taking the other Avengers along with him. Read on to find out what we mean.