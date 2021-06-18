Why Scarlett Johansson Is Criticizing Her Role As Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson is preparing for the much-anticipated release of "Black Widow." The solo story of Natasha Romanoff was first set to premiere in 2020, but thanks to COVID-19, it was held off until 2021. The summer film will be the first standalone film for Black Widow, despite the character's repeated appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It definitely has changed and I think part of that change has probably — it's hard because I'm inside it, but probably a lot of that is actually from me too," revealed Johansson in a group press interview, via Collider. The "JoJo Rabbit" star was reflecting on how her role as Black Widow has morphed since fans first saw Natasha Romanoff in the MCU in 2010. "I'll be 35 years old and I'm a mom and my life is different. Obviously, 10 years have passed and things have happened and I have a much different, more evolved understanding of myself. As a woman, I'm in a different place in my life, you know? And I felt more forgiving of myself, as a woman, and not — sometimes probably not enough. I'm more accepting of myself."

Johansson goes on to explain how a changed perception of her own "self-worth" played a role in how Black Widow will appear in the July 2021 movie. In the interview, the actor even revealed the criticism she has for Black Widow.