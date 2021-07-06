How Much Is Ronan Farrow Worth?

If you know anything about Ronan Farrow, it's probably that he's the only biological child of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen. (Depending on who you ask, though, he might not be Allen's child at all and is actually the love child of Mia and Frank Sinatra, but we digress.) Farrow was born into a famous family, and unlike some more low-key celebrity kids, has never shied away from the spotlight.

Rather than pursuing a career in acting or singing, though, Farrow has used his platform to speak out against Allen and his alleged abuse of Farrow's little sister, Dylan. "Missed the Woody Allen tribute," he tweeted after Allen's 2014 Golden Globes tribute, per CNN. "Did they put the part where a woman publicly confirmed he molested her at age 7 before or after Annie Hall?" Farrow even went so far as to produce a very successful 2021 HBO documentary series, "Allen v. Farrow," about the drama surrounding his father. Suffice it to say, it did not paint a favorable picture.

Unsurprisingly, Farrow and Allen are estranged. But, even without the support of his famous father, Farrow has forged his own path to success, releasing a New York Times bestseller and winning a Pulitzer Prize for his #MeToo Movement work. So, exactly how successful is he, anyway? Let's find out.

