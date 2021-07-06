Paris Hilton Has Something To Say About Britney Spears' Court Hearing
Paris Hilton is supporting #FreeBritney and "will keep saying it until she's free." The heiress is sharing her thoughts on the singer's emotional conservatorship hearing while addressing a comment that was made about her.
Spears referenced Hilton's claims of abuse while at Utah's Provo Canyon School during the June 23 hearing, with the pop star revealing she didn't believe Hilton's accusations and feared speaking about her own trauma would be received in the same way.
"To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn't believe any of it," the "Stronger" singer, who has been under a conservatorship for the last 13 years said. "...Maybe I'm wrong and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody [or] to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.' I'm not lying. I just want my life back" (via Us Weekly).
The "Simple Life" alum knows what it's like not to be believed and commends the singer for coming clean about her experience. Keep reading to find out everything Hilton had to say on the matter.
Paris Hilton knows Britney Spears' true intentions
Paris Hilton is setting the record straight and knows Britney Spears didn't have bad intentions when referencing her claims of childhood abuse during her plea for freedom.
"Britney is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth," Hilton tweeted on July 6. "I know that she didn't mean it in that way. She meant when she saw it, she couldn't even believe it. What she said was, people hear that, 'It's Britney Spears' [or] 'It's Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe [it]? I didn't even believe Paris, who's gonna believe me?'" Hilton said on her podcast, "This Is Paris." "I think it was just a misunderstanding on the media's part."
The "Stars Are Blind" singer understood Spears was just using it as "an example," but she was devastated to hear how much pain and control Spears had been subjected to. "It just broke my heart," Hilton said. "Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can't imagine, still, as an adult, after working your entire life. ... She's built a huge empire. She's a legend, she's an icon, she's a mother. She's amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life."
The DJ shares she will "always love and support" the pop star and although it's "not fair," she is so proud of her for speaking up and "using her voice."