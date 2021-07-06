Paris Hilton Has Something To Say About Britney Spears' Court Hearing

Paris Hilton is supporting #FreeBritney and "will keep saying it until she's free." The heiress is sharing her thoughts on the singer's emotional conservatorship hearing while addressing a comment that was made about her.

Spears referenced Hilton's claims of abuse while at Utah's Provo Canyon School during the June 23 hearing, with the pop star revealing she didn't believe Hilton's accusations and feared speaking about her own trauma would be received in the same way.

"To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn't believe any of it," the "Stronger" singer, who has been under a conservatorship for the last 13 years said. "...Maybe I'm wrong and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody [or] to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.' I'm not lying. I just want my life back" (via Us Weekly).

The "Simple Life" alum knows what it's like not to be believed and commends the singer for coming clean about her experience. Keep reading to find out everything Hilton had to say on the matter.