What's Really Going On With Britney Spears And Her Conservator, Jodi Montgomery?
A few people close to Britney Spears have been resigning from their various roles in her life after hearing her statement in court on June 23. Shortly after Spears' virtual court appearance, Bessemer Trust, the company that was approved as co-conservator of Spears' estate back in November 2020, backed out of the deal. On July 2, People magazine reported that the judge overseeing the case approved the company's request to withdraw its position.
On July 6, TMZ reported that Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned from his job with the pop star. In a statement, Rudolph revealed that he hasn't spoken to Spears in two-and-a-half years, and that he had just been informed that Spears was considering retirement. "As her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," Rudolph's statement read, in part. He also made it clear that he was not a part of her conservatorship, and that if she needed him in the future, he would be available. His decision comes after Spears told Judge Brenda Penny that she was forced to perform.
Also on July 6, TMZ reported that Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham is planning on resigning from her conservatorship case. Ingham is said to be "extremely upset" following Spears' court appearance. Now, many are wondering if Spears' temporary personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, will follow suit. Keep reading to find out what's really going on with Montgomery.
Will Britney Spears' temporary conservator also jump ship?
In a statement released to People magazine, Jodi Montgomery's lawyer confirmed that her client will not be resigning — and said that her decision comes at Spears' own request. "Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears' Temporary Conservator of the Person. She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person. Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so," the statement read.
Montgomery was given the role of Spears' temporary conservator after Spears' father, Jamie Spears, had some health issues and needed to take a step back. When Jamie Spears tried to resume his conservatorship duties, Britney Spears blocked him, actually requesting to keep Montgomery in place, according to Variety. However, things may not be going well with Montgomery in charge, either. During her June 23 court appearance, Britney Spears mentioned Montgomery to Judge Brenda Penny back on June 23, saying that Montgomery is "starting to kind of take it too far" (via CNN). Nevertheless, it appears Montgomery is sticking around to see things through, and Britney Spears is apparently okay with that — for now.