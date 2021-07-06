What's Really Going On With Britney Spears And Her Conservator, Jodi Montgomery?

A few people close to Britney Spears have been resigning from their various roles in her life after hearing her statement in court on June 23. Shortly after Spears' virtual court appearance, Bessemer Trust, the company that was approved as co-conservator of Spears' estate back in November 2020, backed out of the deal. On July 2, People magazine reported that the judge overseeing the case approved the company's request to withdraw its position.

On July 6, TMZ reported that Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned from his job with the pop star. In a statement, Rudolph revealed that he hasn't spoken to Spears in two-and-a-half years, and that he had just been informed that Spears was considering retirement. "As her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed," Rudolph's statement read, in part. He also made it clear that he was not a part of her conservatorship, and that if she needed him in the future, he would be available. His decision comes after Spears told Judge Brenda Penny that she was forced to perform.

Also on July 6, TMZ reported that Spears' court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham is planning on resigning from her conservatorship case. Ingham is said to be "extremely upset" following Spears' court appearance. Now, many are wondering if Spears' temporary personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, will follow suit. Keep reading to find out what's really going on with Montgomery.