The Queen Reportedly Asked For This Princess' Name To Be Changed

The queen doesn't seem to be shy when it comes to sharing her opinion, that's for sure!

While it's unclear just how much say Queen Elizabeth has had in choosing names for her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, there have been quite a few rumors surrounding whether or not she approved the name that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose for their newborn daughter. A report by BBC News claims that the queen was not asked about the name Lilibet Diana despite the name being a family nickname and thought to be extremely personal. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have fired back against those claims, according to Vanity Fair.

Generally speaking, most royal family members receive traditional names that hold great meaning, according to People magazine. Many of these names, such as George, have been in the royal family for decades. However, there is one name in particular that may not have come to be if it wasn't for the queen's influence. Keep reading to find out which of the queen's descendants' names may have actually been changed because of the queen.